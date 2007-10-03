Australia To See Its Own 40GB PS3?

Seamus Byrne over at Gizmodo AU gave me the heads-up on this hot rumour. He has it on good authority that we'll be seeing an affordable 40GB PS3 on our shores shortly.

October 11 is the date provided, along with a not-so-wallet-slaying $699 price tag. All this follows pretty closely on the heels of the steady flow of news regarding a fresh PS3 SKU coming in from the States.

Is $699 cheap enough to tempt the late adopters? I know I'm considering it.

Australian 40GB PS3 unoffically confirmed [Gizmodo AU]