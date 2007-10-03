Australia To See Its Own 40GB PS3? (Update)

Gizmodo AU's source for their story on the $699 40GB PS3 is looking even more legit. Australian Kotakuite Musky just dropped us a line with the following information:

Thought you might like to know, I picked up a 60GB PS3 in JB Hi-Fi in Sydney today and was told by the shop person that I was lucky to get this one as it's the last shipment of the 60GB versions they are being sent, their next shipment will be the 40GB version without card reader and missing two USB ports which will retail for $699 AUD.

Seems like full steam ahead for Sony.