Australian Sales Charts

hampdenbridge.jpgIt's going to be a dual-screened Christmas down here this summer. I can feel it. So can the charts: just look at all those DS games! Phantom Hourglass is kept out of the top spot only by some Halo game, Drawn To Life miraculously enters at #3 and in total six of the top ten games are for Nintendo's handheld.

1) Halo 3 2) Phantom Hourglass 3) Drawn To Life 4) Juiced 2 5) Brain Training 2 6) FIFA 08 (PS2) 7) Pokemon Diamond 8) Pokemon Pearl 9) SingStar Rock Ballads 10) Brain Training

[charts courtesy of GfK]

Comments

  • Mentoes Guest

    The first three make me happy, the rest makes me want to kill people.

    0
  • Denny Guest

    Oh no, the world is ending. Only ONE Singstar title in the top 10 and it's at 9. What's Australia coming to.

    0
  • Mentoes Guest

    Everyone is too broke from buying the PETZ games.

    0
  • Richard Guest

    I drive down that bridge once a week and think 'I feel like im in disneyland.. or in a computer game castle.'

    true story.

    0
  • Mentoes Guest

    STREET FIGHTER 4 just got announced. True story.

    0
  • Sam Guest

    I feel ashamed that Juiced 2 is in that list. Is that the bridge in Kangaroo Valley?

    0

