Australian Sales Charts

It's going to be a dual-screened Christmas down here this summer. I can feel it. So can the charts: just look at all those DS games! Phantom Hourglass is kept out of the top spot only by some Halo game, Drawn To Life miraculously enters at #3 and in total six of the top ten games are for Nintendo's handheld.

1) Halo 3 2) Phantom Hourglass 3) Drawn To Life 4) Juiced 2 5) Brain Training 2 6) FIFA 08 (PS2) 7) Pokemon Diamond 8) Pokemon Pearl 9) SingStar Rock Ballads 10) Brain Training

[charts courtesy of GfK]