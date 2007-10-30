Backbreaker's Generic Beauty

Will being one of the best-looking, best-animated football games on the market help Naturalmotion's Backbreaker triumph over the Madden juggernaut when it is released next-year? Highly doubtful, I know. The core of the football gaming crowd is NFL fans, and without an NFL licence it probably won't drum up big sales no matter how awesome it looks in motion. Now if the Madden folks could just get their hands on this engine...hmmm.