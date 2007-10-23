Bad Guys Need Pumpkins Too

Kotakuite kumajoe and his pal atomicboyx raise a valid point in regards to pumpkin-carving character selection:

I got tired of videogame heroes on vegetables so me (kumajoe) and my friend atomicboyx did a twosome of mean guys from nintendo.

They're right. Too many good guys, not enough bad guys. Looking at how nice these are, we need more bad guys. Get to it. But hurry! Hallow's Eve is but a week away.