BAFTA Gallery

The 2007 British Academy Video Games Awards wrapped up yesterday, and while we've already brought you the list of winners and losers, we didn't bring you what is possibly the most important thing to come out of the gaming BAFTAs every year: pictures of people getting awards in England. Luckily for us they had some sort of staff photographer on hand who seems genuinely good at what he or she does, so the day is saved! At the top you'll see the legendary Will Wright getting his award from television producer Hilary Bevan Jones. More pictures of people I don't recognise follow!

Gallery after the jump.