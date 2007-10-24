BAFTA Winners, Losers Announced

The gaming BAFTAs just wound up in London. Full list of winners are after the jump, so for now, we're just going to generalise. List the big winners, the big losers. Wii Sports, it was a big winner, cleaning up in six categories. Okami, it won too, nabbing two awards. Which is also how many God of War II took home. BioShock only won a single award, so lucky it was for Best Game. And the losers? Well, the PS3 didn't win squat. Neither did the handhelds. Not even the DS.

* Winners in bold

Action and Adventure

Crackdown (Xbox 360) Gears of War (Xbox 360) God of War II (PS2) The Orange Box (PS3) Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3) The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (Wii)

Artistic Achievement

Bioshock (Xbox 360) Heavenly Sword (PS3) Okami (PS2) Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3) Skate (PS3) Viva PiÃ±ata (Xbox 360)

Best Game

Bioshock (Xbox 360) Crysis (PC) Gears of War (Xbox 360) Guitar Hero II (PS2) Kane & Lynch: Dead Men (Xbox 360) Wii Sports (Wii)

Casual

Big Brain Academy for Wii (Wii) Cake Mania (DS) Guitar Hero II (PS2) More Brain Training (DS) SingStar (PS3) Wii Sports (Wii)

Gameplay

Crackdown (Xbox 360) Gears of War (Xbox 360) Sega Rally (PS3) The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (Wii) Warhawk (PS3) Wii Sports (Wii)

Innovation

flOw (PSN) Okami (PS2) Super Paper Mario (Wii) The Eye of Judgement (PS3) Trauma Center: Second Opinion (Wii) Wii Sports (Wii)

Multiplayer

Battlefield 2142 (PC) Crackdown (Xbox 360) Guitar Hero II (PS2) Wii Sports (Wii) World in Conflict (PC) World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade (PC)

Original Score

Final Fantasy XII (PS2) God of War II (PS2) Lair (PS3) Okami (PS2) The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (Wii) Viva PiÃ±ata (Xbox 360)

Sports

Football Manager 2008 (PC) Colin McRae: DiRT (Xbox 360) FIFA 08 (PS3) MotorStorm (PS3) Virtua Tennis 3 (Xbox 360) Wii Sports (Wii)

Strategy and Simulation

Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars (Xbox 360) Forza Motorsport 2 (Xbox 360) Medieval II: Total War - Kingdoms (PC) Rainbow Six: Vegas (Xbox 360) Wii Sports (Wii) World in Conflict (PC)

Story and Character

Final Fantasy XII (PS2) God of War II (PS2) Heavenly Sword (PS3) Okami (PS2) The Darkness (Xbox 360) The Simpsons Game (Xbox 360)

Technical Achievement

Crackdown (Xbox 360) Gears of War (Xbox 360) God of War II (PS2) MotorStorm (PS3) Okami (PS2) Uncharted: Drake's Fortune (PS3)

Use of Audio

Crackdown (Xbox 360) Elite Beat Agents (DS) Gears of War (Xbox 360) God of War II (PS2) Guitar Hero II (PS2) Skate (PS3)

BAFTA Ones To Watch Award in association with Dare to Be Digital

Ragnarawk ClimbActic Bear Go Home

The PC World Gamers Award

Dr Kawashima's Brain Training (DS) FIFA 07 (PS2) Football Manager 2007 (PC) Gears of War (Xbox 360) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (PSP) Resistance: Fall of Man (PS3) Wii Play (Wii)

