To: Ash From: Crecente Re: Well, Does Waterworld Actually Suck?

Gotta make this short. I'm sort of up to my eyeballs with work. I'll be heading up to Boulder tomorrow to play Soldier of Fortune: Payback and then, if I'm lucky, hang out with Lieutenant Colonel Robert K. Brown, founder of Soldier of Fortune magazine. I'm told we will be shooting guns together. I've shot sub-machine guns, pistols, rifles, shotguns and even a sniper rifle with police, SWAT, the DEA and the FBI, so why not?

Why does Hunter S. Thompson keep popping into my mind? Hey, did you know one of Thompson's relatives is a fan of the site? No lie.

