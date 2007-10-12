Nothing is more relaxing after a hard day's work than taking a nice soak in a tub full of hot water and reflecting on the day's events. That goes double for Rubi, the star of Sierra's upcoming game WET, whose day involves perfecting her Chow Yun-Fat meets Prince of Persia style of killing people. Just because she lives in a converted airplane cockpit trailer doesn't mean she doesn't enjoy the finer things in life, and you have to respect a woman who can let Calgon take her away while chilling her beer in the same cooler with a freshly removed human heart. Of course a CG trailer is no indication of what actual gameplay will be like, but if they get anywhere close to the moves showcased here Rubi might very well be a woman worth watching.
Bathtime With Rubi
