Battlestar Galactica And Mass Effect Fuse Into Pure Love

Some smart brilliant Nobel Prize candidate PR expert came up with what may be the cause of the biggest geekgasm in the history of the world. To promote Mass Effect, Microsoft has joined up with Sci Fi to bring the 2-hour Battlestar Galactica: Razor to movie theatres in major cities across the US on November 12th—two weeks before it debuts on television.

And it's totally free. And it's Battlestar. And it's Mass Effect. And I have to change my pants. Now register quickly because my theatre is already booked full.

Register Here [scifi]