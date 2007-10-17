Beat Up Valve in Team Fortress 2

This Friday a baker's dozen of Valve developers will be taking to Xbox Live to take on all comers in Team Fortress 2. Xbox Live Gold members will need to add the following Gamertags to their friend's list for a chance at the pwnage:

Then at 6 p.m. Eastern hop on Live and invite away.STORM THE STUDIO: PLAY TEAM FORTRESS 2 ON XBOX LIVEÂ® WITH VALVE

October 16, 2007 - Valve, a leading entertainment and technology studio, today announced a special Xbox LIVEÂ®online entertainment network event to celebrate The Orange Box (www.whatistheorangebox.com), now available for the Xbox 360Â® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft.

On Friday, October 19 from 3-7 PM PDT (6-10 PM EDT), Xbox LIVE Gold subscribers will have the chance to take on Valve in a friendly game of Team Fortress 2, the sequel to the game that put class-based, multiplayer team warfare on the map. While playing, gamers can chat with the level designers, programmers, artists, writers, and animators who created Team Fortress 2 and learn helpful play tips and favourite "insider" strategies.

For more information, visit www.xbox.com/gamewithvalve