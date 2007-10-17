Beat Up Valve in Team Fortress 2

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

TOB_LiveLaunch_330x2402.png This Friday a baker's dozen of Valve developers will be taking to Xbox Live to take on all comers in Team Fortress 2. Xbox Live Gold members will need to add the following Gamertags to their friend's list for a chance at the pwnage:

â€¢ gamewithdev1 (Matt W.- Level Designer) â€¢ ValveArtist1 (Matthew S. - Artist) â€¢ ValveAnim (Matthew R. - Animator) â€¢ ValveProg1 (Vitaliy - Programmer) â€¢ ValveProg2 (Adrian - Programmer) â€¢ ValveProg3 (Kerry - Programmer) â€¢ ValveProg4 (Robin - Programmer) â€¢ ValveProg5 (Jim - Programmer) â€¢ ValveLevelDes2 (Dave - Level Designer) â€¢ ValveArtist2 (Nick - Artist) â€¢ ValveLevelDes3 (Scott - Level Designer) â€¢ ValveProg6 (David - Programmer) â€¢ ValveWriter (Chet - Writer)

Then at 6 p.m. Eastern hop on Live and invite away.STORM THE STUDIO: PLAY TEAM FORTRESS 2 ON XBOX LIVEÂ® WITH VALVE

For more information, visit www.xbox.com/gamewithvalve

