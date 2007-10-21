The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Beautiful Katamari DLC Available in Japan/Asia

princedom.jpgBeautiful Katamari has barely been out a week and downloadable content is already available for Asia and Japan. Logic would dictate that it will probably show up on US XBL sometime in the coming weeks, but is this a little to early? The four new levels, "Milky Way Constellations", "The Weaver Girl", "Shopping Spree" and "High-calorie Katamari", are available at 200 MS points EACH. So, we're talking over eight dollars all together for the new levels, adding to the $US 40 plus tax we just paid for the game itself. It seems like a little time between the release of the game and producing the DLC might take the sting off a little but as it stands, it seems a little money grabbing in my opinion. Don't get me wrong, I am a huge Katamari fan and I'm usually pretty ambivalent about DLC, but this just seems like a bad move that is likely to turn a lot of people off and has certainly made me rethink my position on DLC in general.

Beautiful Katamari DLC is available, already? [Xbox 360 Fanboy]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles