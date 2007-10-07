Ben 10: Protector Of The Earth Website Opens

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

benten.jpgPeople seem to really love Ben 10. The Cartoon Network show crosses the lines between kids and adults and when I saw the game demoed at Comic-Con, both sets of ages were there, enjoying the game with equal abandon. I tried it out myself and even though I wasn't terribly familiar with the show, the game was pretty fun. With the game's launch not far off, D3 Publishers has premiered the game's website which is now open and ready for your rather stringent approval. I'm sure you'll have plenty to say about it.

