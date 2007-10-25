The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Ben Heck's New One Handed Controller

heck_controller.jpgLooks like my prediction that Ben Heckendorn's one-handed Xbox 360 controller was the "mystery" eDimensional product wasn't wrong, so much as it was premature. Heckendorn writes on his blog today that a next-gen version of his original one-handed controller concept is indeed going to be manufactured, but for the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It will also arrive in a much different form. This one happens to be even more accessible, as it doesn't require the use of a thigh.

The Access controller, as Ben has dubbed it, features an extra layer of accessibility with a series of swappable modules. Owners of the Access can rearrange buttons, analogue sticks, shoulder buttons, and the d-pad for the configuration of their choice. Neat!

Ben's new controller is available quite yet, nor does he mention a planned ship date. However, if you're interested in scoring one, he has provided contact info for eDimensional to whom you can express your interest. It's perfect for the disabled gamer in your life or for the Rumble Roses XX uber-enthusiast.

Benheck's new single handed "Access" controller revealed [Benheck.com - thanks, Scott!]

Comments

  • AfghanAnt Guest

    "Ben's new controller is available quite yet..."
    Should be:
    "Ben's new controller isn't available quite yet..."

    Proofread you big dummy.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles