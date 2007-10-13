I first saw Beowulf months before E3, in a backroom at an Ubi event. At the time my first, my only concern, was whether the game would be true to the epic poem or just a game that borrowed the tale's veneer. I was surprised to find that the team was as jazzed about Beowulf as I happen to be. In fact, they spent some of the time bemoaning the fact that no other journalists seemed to want to hear about the authenticity. I think this video might open a few eyes to why authenticity is important. Man, I can't wait for this game.
Beowulf Authenticity
