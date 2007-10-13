Best. Church. Ad. Ever.

This cracks us up. What do you think, Crecente? It looks like the perfect location for our next Kotaku get together. If there's a game conference in Oshawa, ON, Canada, consider it booked.
Church Uses Halo 3 to Advertise [flickr]Thanks TedHead!
This cracks us up. What do you think, Crecente? It looks like the perfect location for our next Kotaku get together. If there's a game conference in Oshawa, ON, Canada, consider it booked.
Church Uses Halo 3 to Advertise [flickr]Thanks TedHead!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink