Wii Fit Makes Brilliant Gadget List

Popular Mechanics is the new Alpha Mom. The publication loves Wii Fit so much, it put it on its Top 10 Most Brilliant Gadgets of 2007 list, writing that it "turns fitness into a game, instead of a chore." It shares a spot on the list with consumer products like Apple's iPhone, Microsoft's Surface and the Zonbu Zonbox, none of which make exercising fun and therefore fail miserably. I suppose I could do a thousand bicep curls with my iPhone and see some results. I'll let you know how that goes.

