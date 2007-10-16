Wii Fit Makes Brilliant Gadget List

Popular Mechanics is the new Alpha Mom. The publication loves Wii Fit so much, it put it on its Top 10 Most Brilliant Gadgets of 2007 list, writing that it "turns fitness into a game, instead of a chore." It shares a spot on the list with consumer products like Apple's iPhone, Microsoft's Surface and the Zonbu Zonbox, none of which make exercising fun and therefore fail miserably. I suppose I could do a thousand bicep curls with my iPhone and see some results. I'll let you know how that goes.
2007 Popular Mechanics Breakthrough Awards [Popular Mechanics]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink