The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wii Fit Makes Brilliant Gadget List

wii_fit_wins.jpgPopular Mechanics is the new Alpha Mom. The publication loves Wii Fit so much, it put it on its Top 10 Most Brilliant Gadgets of 2007 list, writing that it "turns fitness into a game, instead of a chore." It shares a spot on the list with consumer products like Apple's iPhone, Microsoft's Surface and the Zonbu Zonbox, none of which make exercising fun and therefore fail miserably. I suppose I could do a thousand bicep curls with my iPhone and see some results. I'll let you know how that goes.

2007 Popular Mechanics Breakthrough Awards [Popular Mechanics]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles