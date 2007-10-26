Beware The Mummy Chief

This isn't a submission for our now expired Dementium: The Ward contest, simply photographic evidence that Samba de Amigo for the Wii won't make its ship date because the gang at Gearbox Software is too busy mummifying Master Chief instead of finishing the note charts for the latest Ricky Martin tune. It's a good effort and I'm quite sure that the Chief will make his journey to the afterlife safely, but please, Gearbox staffers, get thee to a Wii development station and make with the samba already.

Starring Master Chief as "The Mummy" [Gearbox Software Forums]