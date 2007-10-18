BioWare's A Swell Place To Earn A Crust

BioWare make top-shelf games. This, I'd like to think we all knew. What few of us outside the company don't know is how super-great a place it is to work. It's so super-great, in fact, it's been named one of Canada's top 10 employers. And not just in the games industry, across all industries. The list was compiled by the swank Financial Post, and is designed to reward companies "who offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs". Great games AND a great workplace... coincidence? The great architect, who speaks through me, says... no.

