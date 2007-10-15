Ever wondered what it's like to be a librarian at an institution where your patrons are incapable of finding the most basic of materials on their own? No? Me neither. But just in case you're dying to find out, the Carnegie Mellon University Libraries have put together the 'Library Arcade' (no, really), where you can test your shelving skills following the Library of Congress call number system or try your hand at a Diner Dash-esque fetch it game. You have to keep hapless patrons happy and find appropriate materials for their "research." What sort of researcher can't use an online library catalogue, I don't know. I can tell you I'd be horsewhipped by my advisors for wasting the valuable time of our librarians by asking them to find me the answer to 'Does daylight savings time really save time?'. [via Water Cooler Games]
Bizarre Timewaster of the Day: I'll Get It!
