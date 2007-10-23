Blacksite Multiplayer Nuetered

Midway's Blacksite: Area 51 just lost a bunch of multiplayer features. For starters, online co-op has been cut, so if you fancy some co-operative play but your mates aren't sitting on the couch next to you, unlucky. Next up, the option to play either ranked or unranked matches, as well as a proximity-based voice chatter feature (mostly team-only, but get too close to an enemy and they can hear you) will feature on the 360, but definitely won't on PS3, and maybe not the PC either. Swing that axe, Midway. Chop, chop, chop. BlackSite: Area 51 Multiplayer Hands-on [IGN]