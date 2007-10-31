Once again we revisit the universal truth that nothing is quite as creepy as little girls singing. TimeShift knows it, and BlackSite: Area 51 knows it as well. It might have something to do with the whole extra capital letter in the middle of the title connection. It bares further investigating - just not by me. Little girls seriously creep me out. The saddest thing about this whole commercial? It made me think of my first real date. Take from that what you will.
BlackSite Scares Little Girls
