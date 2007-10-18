Blathers Pumpkin Horrified By Insects

Blathers? On a pumpkin? But fire at night attracts insects! And Blathers hates insects! Oh, the cruelty! He's the work of Dan & Julie, who write:
Take heed, will you, of kindly Blathers By Night. Some of the details actually came out ok, but his checkerboard cumberbun (or whatever it is) was a biotch to carve.
A biotch? I can imagine. Totally worth it, though. All pumpkins to tipsATkotakuDOTcom, thanks.
