Blue 360 Controller in the House

Just received this blue Xbox 360 controller at the house. The dark blue and pink models are hitting stores in North America, Australia and New Zealand (Asia, Europe and Japan get light blue) in October for $US 50 a pop. I don't know. I don't quite get the idea of new colours for controllers. I'm sorta on board for new colours for portable gaming systems because you carry those around with you and take them out in public. But a controller? And if you're putting out a new controller, shouldn't you release a recharge kit in that color. I hate that my blue controller is going to have a white recharge battery pack on it.