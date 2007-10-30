Just received this blue Xbox 360 controller at the house. The dark blue and pink models are hitting stores in North America, Australia and New Zealand (Asia, Europe and Japan get light blue) in October for $US 50 a pop. I don't know. I don't quite get the idea of new colours for controllers. I'm sorta on board for new colours for portable gaming systems because you carry those around with you and take them out in public. But a controller? And if you're putting out a new controller, shouldn't you release a recharge kit in that color. I hate that my blue controller is going to have a white recharge battery pack on it.
Blue 360 Controller in the House
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink