Blue Dragon Happy Meal Doesn't Mention 360

DSCF9410.JPG You're looking at one sad Blue Dragon Happy Meal. Know: Happy Meals in Japan aren't called "Happy Meal," but "Happy Sets." And more often than not, they come in paper bags, not Happy Meal boxes. Besides a card from the Konami-branded Blue Dragon card game (yes, Konami), the meal included some random toy that has nothing to do with Blue Dragon whatsoever. The interesting part? There's a small flier included with the card. This flier mentions the Blue Dragon anime and the comic book, but says NOTHING of the Xbox 360 game. It's like the Xbox 360 doesn't exist or something in Japan! Oh. Wait.

DSCF9413.JPG

