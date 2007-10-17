Bob's w00t-Worthy Sound Collage

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ostertags_woot.jpgKayak instructor and Professor of Technocultural Studies and Music at the University of California at Davis, Bob Ostertag, has rolled up a katamari-like collection of 8-bit to 64-bit samples in his video game "sound collage" titled w00t. Featuring carefully arranged blips and beats from games like Contra, Halo, Super Metroid, World of Warcraft and Ico, to name but a few, Ostertag's 50 minute piece is available as a free download for the curious.

I spent about 15 minutes with the musical journey this morning before I became too distracted with the experimental arrangement, but fans of game music who loathe paying for things should give the MP3 a whirl. Thanks to Geoff for turning us on to Bob's work.

w00t (and Other Recordings) [BobOstertag.com]

