Box Shot Of 360 Arcade Pack

360arcade.jpgOpposable Thumbs' trusty mole strikes again. Above is what will in all probability turn out to be one of MIcrosoft's official hardware shots of the new 360 Arcade Pack, which will be replacing the current Core console whenever Microsoft get around to actually announcing it. From the pic we can see that the pack will ship with a wireless controller, 256MB memory card, some nasty composite cables and that two of the five included games will be Pac-Man & Uno. Would love to know what the other three are, Microsoft. But please, whenever you're ready. Take your time on this. We're in no rush.

First actual pictures of Xbox 360 Arcade bundle leaked, with packing list [Opposable Thumbs]

