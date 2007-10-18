Well hello there Mr. I've-got-the-gun-from-Portal-in-HL2. Aren't you special, with your gun from Portal, your Half-Life 2 story mode and your fancy pants. It's not like HL2 wasn't already the bestest FPS ever made, you just had to go and make it betterer. Half-Life 2: Portal [Primotech]
Break HL2 With The Portal Gun
