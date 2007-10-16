The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Before The Wii, Gamers Were Bored

wiipictoday.jpgWe don't know about you, but before the Nintendo Wii, we'd given up on video games altogether. We were bored—bored out of our minds—filling our days with the alternating events of drooling in our Play-Doh and hitting our head against the wall because only pain could make the pain stop. But then, as Perrin Kaplan explains, Nintendo realised the Wii could fix things:

A major insight that Nintendo had early on was that they saw that gamers were getting bored, even though they didn't know it yet...

Yeah, we just thought we loved Play-Doh. But who doesn't? Nintendo: 'Gamers Were Bored Before Wii' [nextgeneration]

Comments

  • Alex Guest

    Yep, i was strugling to get through GTA without thinking about suicide and the depression the Dawn of War invoked was abyssmal. Good thing nintendo is here to tell me what i think!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles