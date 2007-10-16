Before The Wii, Gamers Were Bored

We don't know about you, but before the Nintendo Wii, we'd given up on video games altogether. We were bored—bored out of our minds—filling our days with the alternating events of drooling in our Play-Doh and hitting our head against the wall because only pain could make the pain stop. But then, as Perrin Kaplan explains, Nintendo realised the Wii could fix things:

A major insight that Nintendo had early on was that they saw that gamers were getting bored, even though they didn't know it yet...

Yeah, we just thought we loved Play-Doh. But who doesn't? Nintendo: 'Gamers Were Bored Before Wii' [nextgeneration]