Britain's Silliest Gaming Criminal Arrested

Hailing from a nation where not only are mod chips an importing necessity, but also 100% legal, I'm a little cloudier than others on the rights and wrongs of the things. What I do know, though, is that in countries where the law says it's illegal to sell them, if you are going to sell them, you'd best do so on the quiet. Neil Stanley Higgs, of Bristol, did no such thing. He's been arrested and convicted of 26 offences after an investigation by the ELSPA, which found his dodgy business by the name of its website: mrmodchips. Real subtle, Neil. Way to shake the fuzz. Mr. Modchips Nets Â£1 million, Gets Convicted [Next-Gen]