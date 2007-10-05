British Industry Types Call For PS2 Price-Cut

Amidst all this hot and heavy talk of PS3 prices, we've all forgotten the trusty old PS2 is just about due for one final, Christmas-2007-themed price cut. Everyone except Britain, that is, with several prominent industry and retail figures calling for a cut. One is Ubisoft UK managing director Rob Cooper:

It's already at an attractive price, but a reduction on hardware and software would undoubtedly prove an extremely tempting purchase to the more casual gamer and family member.

True words. SCEE's response?

There are no immediate plans to cut the price. We still think PS2 offers tremendous value for money.

Half a denial, then, but we all know how Sony roll. Trade calls for pre-Xmas PS2 price reduction [MCV]