British Sales Charts

Look, Master Chief had a good run at the top. But these charts aren't for the US, or Belgium, or even Japan. They're for Britain. And in Britain, the charts belong to football and driving games. Which is why Halo 3 saw a 79% drop in sales on the way to the #2 position, sandwiched between FIFA 08 at the top and... Juiced 2: Hot Import Nights at #3. Really, Britons, Juiced 2?
1. FIFA 08 2. Halo 3 3. Juiced 2: Hot Import Nights 4. MySims 5. Tiger Woods PGA Tour 08 6. Brain Training 2 7. Sega Rally 8. Ratatouille 9. Brain Training 10. Forza Motorsport 2
