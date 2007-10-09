The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

British Sales Charts

coventgarden.jpgLook, Master Chief had a good run at the top. But these charts aren't for the US, or Belgium, or even Japan. They're for Britain. And in Britain, the charts belong to football and driving games. Which is why Halo 3 saw a 79% drop in sales on the way to the #2 position, sandwiched between FIFA 08 at the top and... Juiced 2: Hot Import Nights at #3. Really, Britons, Juiced 2?

1. FIFA 08 2. Halo 3 3. Juiced 2: Hot Import Nights 4. MySims 5. Tiger Woods PGA Tour 08 6. Brain Training 2 7. Sega Rally 8. Ratatouille 9. Brain Training 10. Forza Motorsport 2

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles