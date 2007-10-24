British Sales Charts

Death, taxes and the British Isle's undying love for the Football Manager series. Life's three constants. And really, who can blame them - there was a while during the late 90s I was hooked on the thing, back when it was Champ Manager, and it nearly cost me everything I hold dear. You think Pokemon's got crack-like tendencies, you know nothing until you get sucked into Football Manager.

1) Football Manager 2) FIFA 08 3) The Orange Box 4) Phantom Hourglass 5) Halo 3 6) PGR4 7) Ratatouille 8) Tiger Woods 08 9) Resistance 10) Crash of the Titans