Britons Race To Snap Up 60GB PS3s?

Last week, the 40GB PS3 was introduced into the British market. Last week, PS3 sales went up 178% in Britain. So, what, a stunning debut for the new 40GB model? No idea! Thanks to ChartTrack's cunningly selective stat-releasing, we haven't the foggiest how many of those sales were the new 40GB model, and how many were people going a little mad trying to secure one of the last backwards-compatible 60GB models. So your guess is as good as ours. But ours is pretty good. PS3 sales rocket by 178 per cent [MCV]