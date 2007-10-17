Britons Race To Snap Up 60GB PS3s?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ps3slot.jpgLast week, the 40GB PS3 was introduced into the British market. Last week, PS3 sales went up 178% in Britain. So, what, a stunning debut for the new 40GB model? No idea! Thanks to ChartTrack's cunningly selective stat-releasing, we haven't the foggiest how many of those sales were the new 40GB model, and how many were people going a little mad trying to secure one of the last backwards-compatible 60GB models. So your guess is as good as ours. But ours is pretty good. PS3 sales rocket by 178 per cent [MCV]

