BrÃ¼tal Legend Trailer

BrÃ¼tal Legend still hasn't been officially announced outside of a Game Informer magazine spread, but this trailer for Double Fine Productions' follow-up to Psychonauts or Epic Saga - Extreme Fighter is so dripping with awesome sauce that other video game developers must feel like throwing in the towel when faced with competition like this. Metal up your ass!!
Thanks, Jon!
