Brutal Legend Is A Heavy Metal "Roadshow"

Get a look at that. It's the cover of the latest issue of Game Informer. Emblazoned across the front, Tim Schafer's Brutal Legend. The accompanying text says it's a "Rock N' Roll Roadshow", but that's not "rock n' roll". Doesn't do it justice. That looks like an interactive Manowar cover. GOTY totally confirmed.
