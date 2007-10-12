Brutal Legend Is A Heavy Metal "Roadshow"

Get a look at that. It's the cover of the latest issue of Game Informer. Emblazoned across the front, Tim Schafer's Brutal Legend. The accompanying text says it's a "Rock N' Roll Roadshow", but that's not "rock n' roll". Doesn't do it justice. That looks like an interactive Manowar cover. GOTY totally confirmed.

Brutal Legend: Jack Black and Rock 'n' Roll theme confirmed by GI [Brutal Legend Forums, via Joystiq]