Build Your Own Smash Bros. Brawl Levels (Now)

That Smash Bros delay must be killing some of you. There you were, all geared up for a guaranteed holiday release, then WHAM. No dice. 2008. Ah well, them's the breaks. To tide you over until the game's release, Penny Arcade forum dweller Mntorankusu has got your back, building a flash-based replica of the game's level editor. Go, explore, have fun, try and build yourself a level based entirely on Tingle's pointy little facial hair. Brawl Stage Editor [via Wii Fanboy]