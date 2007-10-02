The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Bungie Breaks Up With Microsoft?

bungie_breakup.jpgEquip your Spartan salt shield, because this rumour sounds simply too soap operatic to instantly believe. On the other hand, it might just be crazy enough to work and stranger things have happened, so we're looking into it as if it were the real deal. The word from the tubes this morning is that Halo developer Bungie may be parting ways with its owner, Microsoft. Posted at the Seattle Post Intelligencer Blogs—but sourced from the 8BitJoystick e-zine—Jake Metcalf cites a "friend of mine who has someone close that works at Bungie" passing on information about the split.

Writing of a seemingly amicable separation, the source says that "Apparently MS just wants Bungie to make Halo for the rest of their natural days, and Bungie doesn't like how MS is constantly trying to 'handle' everything they do." The unnamed friend of a friend also writes that ownership of the Halo franchise will remain with Microsoft, that Bungie will move onto original IPs, but that the team may still yet work on Halo 4.

On the one hand, this seems like a loss for Microsoft Game Studios that's too big to be believed. On the other, my theory that all Microsoft rumours are true ensure that I'm not writing this off yet. If true, you heard it secondhand here first, folks.

Bungie Leaving Microsoft!! You heard it here first folks [Seattle Post Intelligencer Blogs]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles