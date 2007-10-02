The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Bungie, Microsoft Tight-Lipped On Separation Rumors

bye_bye_bungie.jpgThose rumours surrounding a Bungie departure from Microsoft sure sound fishy, so we got in touch with some folks who might know a thing or two about it. We were hoping for either a "Yes, it's true. You'll find the details of the settlement in the attached PDF" or "Of course it's not true. Don't be ridiculous." Instead we got a double barrel blast of non-confirmation.

The response from a Bungie source? "Talk to your Edelman rep."

The response from Edelman, Microsoft's PR firm? "There's been no such announcement. We continue to celebrate the tremendous success of the global phenomenon that is Halo 3."

In the meantime, we continue to get emails with friend of a friend-sourced factoids and ones with none too subtle hints on the matter. We're drowning in the winking emoticons!

As I wrote earlier, it sounds suspect—hence the rumour tag—but with the closing of FASA Studio, the developer behind Shadowrun, and the acquisition of Project Gotham Racing developer Bizarre Creations by Activision, yet another ripple in the Microsoft Game Studios pool of insanity wouldn't forcibly knock our socks off at this point.

