Burnout Paradise Coming Jan 22

img_5916_burnout-paradise-1.jpgNames like Gran Turismo and Forza make for some great racing simulations, but many of us are just plain bad people who have no interest in racing in the real world and its subsequent simulations. Many of us just want to go fast, and maybe kill some other drivers in the process. Well our day is coming on January 22nd, when Burnout Paradise will be released for PS3 and Xbox 360. And until then, I'd appreciate anyone who sympathized with this post to drop your keys off at Kotaku HQ.

Burnout Paradise Crashes and Burns January 22 [shacknews]

