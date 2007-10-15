That's a lot of yen. Even when you turn them into dollars! Because it translates to $95 billion. Which is a lot of market value for a wee little company like Nintendo, seeing as that kind of worth puts the Kyoto company in the same league as, oh, Toyota. Nintendo hit the milestone earlier today, when their shares rose 4.6%. Why'd their shares rise? A combination of last weeks' Wii Fit release date announcement and...the general knowledge that the Wii and DS are going to be the two biggest-selling gaming consoles on the planet this Christmas. No, not the planet. The universe.
Nintendo Market Value Tops $10 Trillion Yen
