California Fires Force Midway Evacuation

The two, maybe three of you trying to call Midway's San Diego office, you can stop now. Go back to trying to call Nintendo or whoever it is you're pissed off with this week. The crazy California bush fires sweeping the state have forced the evacuation of the company's San Diego offices, with all employees expected to be staying at home for the rest of the week. A cushy week at home, then? Oh good Lord no, they're still having to work. Even the developers. Guess only the end of days can get you the day off at Midway Heavy Industries. Midway Evacuates San Diego Office due to Wildfires [GameDaily.biz]