The two, maybe three of you trying to call Midway's San Diego office, you can stop now. Go back to trying to call Nintendo or whoever it is you're pissed off with this week. The crazy California bush fires sweeping the state have forced the evacuation of the company's San Diego offices, with all employees expected to be staying at home for the rest of the week. A cushy week at home, then? Oh good Lord no, they're still having to work. Even the developers. Guess only the end of days can get you the day off at Midway Heavy Industries. Midway Evacuates San Diego Office due to Wildfires [GameDaily.biz]
California Fires Force Midway Evacuation
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink