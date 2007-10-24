Call Him Toilet Paper Head

Holy mackeral!! WHAT IS THAT?! That, dear reader, is GeeQzilla's entry. He writes:

I thought to myself, if I unroll 24 rolls of TP on myself, and lose the contest, I have to buy the game AND more toilet paper. So I figured this way not only will I be one of a kind, but I'll be able to actually use the stuff later too. Heh. Of course, 2 of them are half useless after I walked into my ceiling fan.

Love it! Here's what's going on: We're giving away a copy of DS scary game Dementium: The Ward in our cosplay contest. But not just any old cosplay contest! Oh no. We're doing a bandage cosplay contest. Meaning? If you have toilet paper, you can enter. If you have band-aids, you can enter. Just cover yourself in bandage, and you are good to go. YES, IT'S THAT SIMPLE. The deadline for the contest is October 24th. Yes, today is the last day to enter! You have until midnight PST tonight! Send your entries to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. And remember, you aren't just playing for a DS game. Oh, no. You are playing for INTERNET FAME. Entries outside North America more than welcomed. Dementium [Official Site]