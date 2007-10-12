No need to sign up to the Yahoos to grab a sampling of Infinity Ward's modern day FPS. Activision has just sent word that you can download this 1.4GB badboy right now from Internode Games Network and BigPond GameArena. That's a metric arseload of bytes to get, so start downloading now!
Call of Duty 4 PC Demo Out Now
Comments
Don't forget Ausgamers (www.ausgamers.com) as well. Yay 14mbps downloads!