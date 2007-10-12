The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Call of Duty 4 PC Demo Out Now

cod4sas.jpgNo need to sign up to the Yahoos to grab a sampling of Infinity Ward's modern day FPS. Activision has just sent word that you can download this 1.4GB badboy right now from Internode Games Network and BigPond GameArena. That's a metric arseload of bytes to get, so start downloading now!

Comments

  • tsengan Guest

    Don't forget Ausgamers (www.ausgamers.com) as well. Yay 14mbps downloads!

    0
  • Uncle Norm Guest

    Your baltant use of the word "arse" has left me feeling insulted and psycologically violated, Logan.

    P.S sounds like a kick arse game

    0
  • SpiceMan Guest

    1.4Gb for only one singleplayer level? Seems rather excessive.

    0
  • Lev Arris Guest

    Yay. can i go home early?

    I never really played the CoD games, but seeing previews for this interested me. Have been waiting for the demo.

    Yeah 1.4Gb is a lot, but if you are an internode/GA customer, pfft, free download.

    0

