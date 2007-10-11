From the website that brought you 5 Minutes to Kill Yourself and Viva Caligula comes Candy Mountain Massacre, the latest highly inappropriate game to grace the Adult Swim Games section. It's a 3D 3rd-person shooter which puts you in the shoes of a sexy female exterminator charged with cleansing the creatures of Candy Mountain, who have been turned into vicious killers due to some sort of plague. Dress up in cosplay or don some black-ops gear as you slaughter your way through leprechauns, bunnies, and cooing babies with three different weapons. It's one of the better web-based shooters I've played, running quite smoothly despite the odd glitch here and there. Probably not safe for work, unless your job doesn't mind dying representations of Irish folklore shouting, "Look what you did, ya slut!"

Candy Mountain Massacre [Adult Swim]