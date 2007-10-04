PS2, what have you done for Capcom lately? Not enough, it seems, the company announcing yesterday that they're ditching support for Sony's ageing warhorse in favour of the PlayStation 3. That's not to say they've gone PS3 CRAZY at Capcom headquarters, though: while expressing a desire to move on and get cracking on some proper PS3 games, company president Haruhiro Tsujimoto also emphasised Capcom's plans to support multi-platform development. Which means the 360. I'd guess it includes the Wii too, but the source article says naught about that, so maybe he was just having a rough day and forgot all about Zack & Wiki. Capcom's Software Development for Sony to Focus on PS3 [JCN, via PS3 Fanboy]
Capcom Dump PS2, Upgrade To PS3
