Bionic Commando Is Back! Oh Wait...

It's been nearly a twenty year wait for a proper console update to Capcom's Bionic Commando, but fans of the series and all things brown will be thrilled to learn of the Japanese publisher's plans to release a next-gen reimagining for the Xbox 360, PLAYSTATION 3 and PC, simply dubbed Bionic Commando. It features the same hook-arm gameplay from the original, but with a noticeable graphical enhancement and a more modern, more realistic setting. We'll assume that the title is currently placeholder and that they'll go for something like Bionic Commando Act Zero or Bionic Commando Streetwise for the final release.

Gamespot has a pair of tiny... screenshots? concept art? of Bionic Commando, plus further details on the game's storyline.

Bionic Commando Returns [Gamespot]