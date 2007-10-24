The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Carmen Electra Hosts Guitar Hero Parties Without You

carmen_electra_ghiii.jpgGuess who's playing Guitar Hero III instead of you? Carmen Electra, that's who. The Beverly Hills-based model, actress, author, Def Jam: Fight for New York character, singer and one-time boner source has added Guitar Hero Party Hostess to her curriculum vitae, rocking out against various Dallas Cowboys team members, specifically Tony Romo, over Xbox Live.

That's someone named Chris Balish in the pic above, not, Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who happens to be on the receiving end of a Guitar Hero thrashing from Carmen, warranting some victorious knucks, apparently. Funny, one of these private parties seems to be occurring mere miles from my house, yet I've seen not a single e-mail invite from Ms. Electra in my work inbox. Does that seem strange to anyone else?

If you'd like to see a photograph of Carmen humping a Guitar Hero III controller, it's right after the jump.Carmen-Electra-on-Xbox-LIVE.jpg

And, just for proof, here's Tony Romo and his teammates, hopefully standing in front of at least two televisions with playable copies of Guitar Hero III. Notice that again that I am not in this pic. What gives?

Tony-Romo-and-Cowboys.jpg

Regardless of being shut out from fun video game parties with actresses and professional football players, I'm still taking great comfort that our nation's celebrities have early access to the best video games.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles