Carmen Sandiego FOUND

She couldn't stay hidden forever. Sooner or later she was going to get sloppy enough, or old enough, for someone to find her. Now somebody has. That's her, sitting in a train station, cover completely blown. Poor thing. Time has not been kind.
Carmen Sandiego has been found! [Sensible Erection, thanks Rito!]
