Castlevania Figures for Pre-Order on Play-Asia

Remember those MECA made Castlevania action figures we've been drooling over for months? Well, now they are available for pre-order at PlayAsia.com. The seven inch figures are going for $US15 plus shipping and include Simon Belmont, Dracula and a Succubus. There is also an Alucard figure that is currently listed as "Announced - Preorders opening soon." So many cool toys, so little money, so sad.
